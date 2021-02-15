Aung San Suu Kyi’s Detention Extended Despite Continued Street Protests
LOCKED UP
The internet was restored in Myanmar Monday morning after an eight-hour blackout, as it emerged that the country’s deposed civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained in a coup two weeks ago on charges of illegally importing walkie-talkie radios, would be remanded for a further two days. Demonstrators demanding her release returned to the streets of major cities on Monday, reports said, despite security forces deploying armored vehicles in attempts to quash protests. Extra troops were seen in key locations of Yangon, the nation’s commercial hub and biggest city, as hundreds of engineering and technology students protested there. Aung San Suu Kyi’s detention had been due to expire Monday but her lawyer said she had now been told she would be remanded in detention until Wednesday for a court hearing.