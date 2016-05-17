Australian Police Conduct Raids to Find Islamic State Sailing Group

Read it at Reuters
Australian police carried out a series of raids across Melbourne on Tuesday in connection with a group of men who had planned to join the Islamic State terror group by motor boat. Five men between the ages of 21 and 31 were charged Saturday for preparing to travel to Syria by boat “for the purpose of engaging in hostile activities.” They face life in prison after their plan was foiled by police while they were found attempting to tow a seven-meter motor boat nearly 1,865 miles to start their journey. The raids were intended to find any other members of the group who may have evaded police attention.