Authorities Find Body Of Man in Florida Keys Believed to Be Haitian Migrant
TRAGIC
A man’s body was found Thursday not far from where a group of Haitian migrants landed in the Florida Keys earlier this week, authorities say. The body, clad in gym shorts and a shirt, was recovered about 150 yards offshore, the Miami Herald reported. The man didn’t have identification on him, so it remains unknown whether he was among the group of approximately 100 Haitian migrants that grounded on a sandbar off of Islamorada. Their ordeal on Monday sent some migrants fleeing an ailing boat and diving into the ocean whenever a U.S. Coast Guard boat approached them. NPR reported Tuesday that some of the migrants who jumped ship may have never made it to land—while even those that did were taken into Border Patrol custody severely dehydrated.