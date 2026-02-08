Authorities Scour Home of Savannah Guthrie’s Sister

Law enforcement were filmed searching the home of Annie Guthrie, sister of Today host Savannah Guthrie, amid the search for their missing mother.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on Feb. 1 and is believed to be kidnapped. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said that his team found blood and signs of forced entry at her Tucson home.

Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, in 2023. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni were the last people to see the Guthrie matriarch on Jan. 31. Nancy had gone to the couple’s house for dinner and her son-in-law drove her back home that night. A timeline of events compiled by authorities found that her doorbell camera was disconnected at 1:47 a.m. the following morning. Shortly after, her pacemaker disconnected from an app on her phone.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies were seen at Annie’s home for several hours on Saturday evening. One video captured by local news station KGUN showed one deputy walking back to his vehicle with a paper bag and folding table. Brian Entin, senior national correspondent at News Nation, reported that he observed camera flashes from inside the home while the deputies were there. Entin also said that Annie and Cioni did not appear to be staying in the home.

At least 3 Pima County Sheriff's Deputies were captured leaving Annie Guthrie's house around 10:30 pm on Saturday, spending several hours inside the house before leaving. PCSD has not said why they were at the house as of tonight.



Find out more on KGUN 9. pic.twitter.com/S1YDxTPidt — KGUN 9 (@kgun9) February 8, 2026

The Daily Beast reached out to the PCSD for more information about the nature of the search.

The FBI visited the elder Guthrie sister’s home earlier this week. Agents stayed for a two-hour meeting, according to Page Six.

The Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing. Follow-up continues at multiple locations. No suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles have been identified. No scheduled press briefings. If any significant developments occur in the case, a press conference will be called. — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 8, 2026

On Sunday afternoon, numerous journalists spotted investigators returning to Nancy Guthrie’s home and searching a nearby septic tank. Around the same time as these reports, the PCSD announced on X that the investigation was “ongoing” and that “follow-up continues at multiple locations.”

Multiple news outlets have received ransom notes in connection with the case, which WGUN reported demanded millions. No suspects or persons of interest have been identified in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

“It’s really kind of reckless to report that someone is a suspect when they could very well be a victim,” Nanos told reporters. “I plead with you to be careful of what you put out there, because we don’t have anybody here listed as a suspect, and you could actually be doing some damage to the case, but you can also do some damage to that individual, too.”

Savannah Guthrie and mom Nancy on April 17, 2019. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Fraudsters have been trying to capitalize on the tragedy too. The FBI arrested a 42-year-old man on Thursday after he allegedly tried to deceive the Guthrie family into sending him ransom money through bitcoin payments.

“To those imposters who are trying to take advantage and profit from this situation – we will investigate and ensure you are held accountable for your actions,” said FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke in a press release.

Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos speaks to the media on February 3, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

Savannah, Annie, and their brother Camron Guthrie shared a new message to their mother’s captor on Saturday: “We will pay.”

“We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her,” the Today host said. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Savannah Guthrie posts a new video to Instagram with her family, speaking directly to her mother's kidnappers. Instagram / Meta

President Donald Trump claimed that the FBI had “strong clues” regarding the Nancy Guthrie case, but did not share details on what they were. He said a “solution” was coming soon.