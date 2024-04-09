Baby Girl Found Dead on California Freeway Linked to Murder-Suicide
TRAIL OF DESTRUCTION
The death of an infant found along the 405 Freeway in California on Monday has been linked to a murder scene in Woodland Hills and a fatal car crash in Redondo Beach, according to the Los Angeles Times. A law enforcement source with knowledge of the matter told the newspaper on Tuesday that the family tragedy involves a woman who is believed to have stabbed her husband to death in their home after an argument, then fled the scene with her two children in tow. The children, an infant and a 9-year-old, both girls, were found around 4:30 a.m. on the freeway by California Highway Patrol officers. The baby died at the scene, while the older girl was hospitalized with moderate injuries, the source told the Times. Around half an hour later, police responded to reports of a car having crashed into a tree in Redondo Beach. The vehicle’s female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators soon traced the crash to the family’s apartment, where the body of the 29-year-old husband was discovered. “There was blood on the floor leading into their apartment and then a trail of it in the hallway leading up to the elevator, and I saw some blood on the wall,” a neighbor told KTLA.