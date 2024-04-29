Former UFC Champ Francis Ngannou Mourns 15-Month-old Son
HEARTBREAKING
MMA star Francis Ngannou is mourning the loss of his young son, who was just 15 months old. The former UFC champ posted a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram on Monday: “Too soon to leave but yet he’s gone. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he’s laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he’s not responding.” Ngannou added that he was his “best self” when he was with his son and said, “Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most. How do you deal with such a thing?” It was not immediately clear how the young boy died, and TMZ reports that Ngannou’s family had asked for space as they grieve. Condolences began pouring in from high-profile fighters reacting to the tragic news, including record-breaking UFC champ Conor McGregor. “I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time,” McGregor wrote on X.