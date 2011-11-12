Baby Lisa’s Parents Called Suspects

CHEAT SHEET
The mother and father of missing Baby Lisa have been told by police investigators that they are suspects in the case, the couple’s lawyer has said. “Oh, they’ve told them as much … sure. Debbie in particular,” the attorney told Fox News. However, the police department of Kansas City, Mo., where the baby went missing in early October, denied that claim, saying there are “no suspects in the case.” The Irwin baby, who would have turned 1 on Friday, went missing from her room at night. Her mother, Debbie, has said she was drinking that night and doesn’t recall what happened.