‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood said he tested positive for the coronavirus. In a social media posting, the 28-year-old said he became “symptomatic a few days ago” and received his positive test result on Friday. Underwood, who described himself as a “pretty healthy” individual, said the virus knocked the wind out of him while he was isolating himself at his girlfriend’s family’s California home. “It’s been kicking my ass, just to put it pretty bluntly,” he said. “The main thing is I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted.” He said he was sharing his story to encourage social distancing. “So, I guess the reason I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic... Do your part, take care of yourselves, take care of one another,” he said. “I just want to encourage everybody to stay at home. Stay in your house and do your part and take care of one another.”