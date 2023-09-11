Top U.K. Official: Ban American XL Bully Dogs Over Maulings

A top British official is calling for a ban on a designer dog breed, American XL Bully, after a spate of frightening incidents, culminating with video that showed an unleashed animal attacking a young girl. “This is appalling,” Home Secretary Suella Braverman tweeted. “The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children. We can’t go on like this. I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them.” XL Bullies, which can reach 120 pounds, have been growing in popularity as status symbols in the U.K.