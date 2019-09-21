CHEAT SHEET
Barron Hilton, Hotelier and Philanthropist Dead at 91
Barron Hilton, hotelier and philanthropist, has died at the age of 91, according to the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. “My father was a loving husband to our mother, Marilyn, a wonderful role model to his eight children, a loyal and generous friend, visionary businessman, respected leader and a passionate sportsman,” his son Steve Hilton said in a statement. “He lived a life of great adventure and exceptional accomplishment.” His famous granddaughter Paris Hilton also posted a loving tribute to her grandfather, calling him both a legend and a visionary. Hilton started his career in hospitality as a teen parking cars at his father’s Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. He served in the Navy, was a pilot, an avid photographer and former owner of the Los Angeles Chargers football team. In 2007, he gave $1.2 billion to his philanthropic foundation after the sale of the Hilton hotel chain.