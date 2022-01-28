Barry Manilow Is No Neil Young

CHEAT SHEET
    Barry Manilow on Friday shot down talk that he is following in the footsteps of Neil Young and removing his music from Spotify to protest the service’s Joe Rogan podcast. “I recently heard a rumor about me and Spotify,” he tweeted. “I don’t know where it started, but it didn’t start with me or anyone who represents me.” Earlier this week, Young gave Spotify an ultimatum—either Rogan goes or I do—over Rogan’s persistent spreading of COVID misinformation. Other big musical names have not followed suit.

