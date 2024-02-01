‘Baywatch’ Star Nicole Eggert Says More Cancer Was Found in Lymph Nodes
HEALTH BATTLE
Actress Nicole Eggert who starred on Baywatch shared that doctors discovered more cancer in her lymph nodes, only a few months after being diagnosed with stage two breast cancer, according to The Daily Mail. In December, Eggert revealed that she’d been diagnosed with cribriform carcinoma, a rare form of invasive breast cancer. Eggert first went to the doctor in October after experiencing pain in her left breast. Eggert called her breast implants, which she got at 18, a “huge mistake,” because they made it more difficult for her to feel the lump. The 52-year-old actress said she regretted not checking sooner. “The self-exams, I’m telling you, I kick myself. That’s the one thing I should have been doing,” she said. In January, Eggert told People that her next step was some combination of chemotherapy treatment and surgery. The lump “needs to be taken out,” she said. “So it’s just a matter of, do I have to do treatment before the surgery or can they perform the surgery, and then I do the treatment after.”