CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Beauty Influencer Ethan the Supreme Dies at 17
PERILS OF FAME
Read it at People
Makeup artist and beauty influencer Ethan the Supreme, who had hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and YouTube, has reportedly died at the age of 17. People magazine said the cause of death is unknown, but one friend mourning his loss said the social media star ”turned to drugs due to the pressure of being famous online at such a young age.” The Texan, whose real name was Ethan Peters, had a fashion line called Hellboy and described his aesthetic as a melding of Kylie Jenner and Marilyn Manson.