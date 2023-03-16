Joe Mixon’s Sister, Her Boyfriend Indicted in ‘Nerf Wars’ Shooting That Injured Teen
‘HARD TO FATHOM’
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s sister and her boyfriend were indicted for a shooting in Ohio that left a 16-year-old boy injured last week, Hamilton County authorities said Thursday. Prosecutors alleged that Lamonte Brewer, identified as the partner of Shalonda Mixon, fired 11 bullets at the teenager, who was playing what they called “Nerf wars,” or a game involving toy guns. Brewer allegedly shot at the boy from Joe Mixon’s backyard, hitting him once in the foot. “The teenager heard multiple shots whizzing by his head and immediately ducked behind a tree fearing for his life,” county prosecutor Melissa Powers said. “It’s unbelievable that something like this could happen. It’s hard to fathom how anyone could aim a gun at a child, let alone fire 10 to 11 rounds at him. It’s a miracle he was not killed.” Joe Mixon, 26, was present at the time but did nothing illegal, according to Powers.