Bernie Sanders to Trump: ‘I Am a Proud Jewish Person’ Who Votes Democratic
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) hit back late Tuesday against President Trump’s claim that Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats show “a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty” by pointing to his own faith as a Jewish candidate and son of an immigrant seeking the party’s presidential nomination in 2020. “Let me say this to the president: I am a proud Jewish person,” Sanders said at a campaign rally event in Sioux City, Iowa. “And I have no concerns about voting Democratic. And in fact I intend to vote for a Jewish man to become the next president of the United States.”
Sanders, who rarely mentions his own faith on the campaign trail, seemed to denounce Trump’s escalated attacks on Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), two Muslim freshman congresswomen. “We have a president who is a religious bigot, who is attacking the Muslim people,” Sanders said. “He is very intentionally, not by accident, in a very calculated way, trying to divide our people up.”