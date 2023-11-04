Bernie Taupin Jabs at Jann Wenner During Hall of Fame Ceremony

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Deadline
Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin used an acceptance speech at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony to take a swipe at Jann Wanner for his comments earlier this year that Black and women artists were not “articulate” enough for his taste. The Rolling Stone founder was ousted from the Hall of Fame board for the disparaging remarks, which Taupin acidly referenced in his own comments. “I guess you could say my being inducted is a paradox, perhaps, but either way, I’m honored to be in the class of 2023 alongside a group of such profoundly ‘articulate’ women and outstanding ‘articulate’ Black artists along with all of the other music masters here tonight,” he said, according to Deadline.