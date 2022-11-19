Sur La Table’s Early Black Friday Sale Has Top-notch Breville Kitchen Appliances at the Lowest Prices
If you’ve owned anything made by Breville, you know the brand’s unsurpassed quality. Conversely, if you’ve found yourself replacing inexpensive appliances a little too often, consider an upgrade that will last. Now’s the time, since Breville’s top-of-the-line products are up to 55% off at chef's-paradise retailer, Sur La Table. Whether you’re looking for a sleek new toaster or a brunch-favorite waffle maker, Breville has some of the best small appliances on the market.
One could refit a whole kitchen with their cooking appliances, like an electric wok, a countertop grill (that leaves food with those sexy grill marks), and all the smart ovens. Smart Ovens use convection heating for cooking 30% faster than traditional ovens, have a slew of nifty features, and are big enough to fit a pie plate. So many nice Breville pieces are included in this sale, from multi-cookers to a sous vide Joule. The most popular Breville appliances are the coffee and makers, well known for making amazingly tasty espresso and coffee. Whether you are a java traditionalist or you prefer something fancy like a Nespresso (cue George Clooney commercial), Breville has options. These items also make stunning gifts that will benefit your giftee for years to come.
