These Are the Go-to Face Masks That Scouted Writers Love

It’s a year into the pandemic and we’ve tried a lot of face masks here at Scouted. From ones that fit smaller (or bigger) faces, to machine-washable ones, each one of us has a favorite, go-to mask. We thought we’d round them all up in one place so you can see just how the staff at Scouted is feeling when it comes to face coverings.

VIDA Face Masks Starting off with, well, your favorite face masks, which are from VIDA. We featured these early on and our readers couldn’t get enough of them. These are the best-selling masks we’ve featured on Scouted, and for good reason. They come in a plethora of colors and designs as well as featuring comfortable ear lops and having an overall great fit. Buy at Vida $ 10

Ear Loop Masks - Set of 3 If there’s one mask that I can’t get enough of, it’s the Baggu Ear Loop mask. I own this mask in multiple colors and patterns. It’s comfortable to wear, with an adjustable nose wire and ear loops, plus the origami shape helps it fit to my smaller face. It also has a filter pocket, so I can add in extra protection and it even works with double masking. Buy at BAGGU $ 32

Universal Face Masks Scouted Staff Writer Dan Modlin really loves the masks from Caraa. They come in a pack of five with great color options. Each mask “is equipped with a nose wire so it will stay in place and adjustable elastic ear loops. so the mask will even fit on my big head/face.” They tick every box off for him. Buy at Caraa $ 25

Face Masks - 30 Pack: Disposable masks don’t need to feel so clinical. The chic, black masks from evolvetogether are loved by celebrities and Scouted Contributor Lillian Brown. They “feature the “evolvetogether” logo and a pair of location coordinates, including New York, Amazonia, Milan, and Tokyo” and are “medical grade and hypoallergenic.” Buy at evolvetogether $ 36

Kitsch Neutral Cotton Face Mask Soft, breathable cotton masks are what Scouted Contributor Jessica Booth really looks for when finding face coverings. The Kitsch Cotton Face Masks come in solid colors as well as tie-dye and the “ear loops are stretchy and never feel painfully tight.” She also says that “they fit really well over my N95 masks too, which is nice when I want to double up because I feel in need of some extra protection.” Buy at Ulta $ 13

Evil Kitty Reusable Face Mask Scouted Contributor Wendy Rose Gould went for fashion right out of the gate. These masks from Etsy “comfortably cover my nose and doesn't make my face look too wide, while the soft and lightweight fabric is breathable even on a hot summer day.” Buy at Etsy $ 16

Livinguard Safety Mask Adding a little science into the mix is Scouted Contributor Courtney Leiva, with her favorite masks from Livinguard. These “positively-charged” masks allegedly “eliminates 99.9%of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19” but even without that claim, “the cooling fabric is perfect for someone who gets a little hot under the mask like I do.” Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask This contoured face mask is one that Scouted Contributor Steven John claims is the only comfortable mask he owns. The ear loops are made “from a smooth material with enough stretch to hold the mask firmly in place without pulling hard against your ears” and the shape can “offer more coverage of the nose and a sloped bottom that fits under your chin.” Buy at Outdoor Research $ 15 Buy at Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping

Ultra Soft Black Face Mask Scouted contributor Chloe Toscano says that the face masks from MasQd are exactly what she was looking for. They have a filter pocket, nose wire, and “soft, stretchy cotton ear loops that don't feel like you've just wrapped dental floss around the back of your ears.” The fabric is also “a lightweight, antimicrobial, and easily washable cotton.” Buy at Masqd $ 18

