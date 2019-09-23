CHEAT SHEET
Nation’s Oldest Park Ranger Suffers Stroke at Age 98
Betty Reid Soskin, the country’s oldest national park ranger at age 98, is recovering from a stroke, her family announced on Facebook. Soskin works at the Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park in the Bay Area, where she often shares her personal experiences as a young black woman during segregation. Three years ago, Soskin took a break from tours after she was attacked during a home invasion robbery. Soskin, who once introduced President Obama at a holiday tree-lighting ceremony, was working when she started showing signs of a stroke and is in acute rehabilitation, her family said, according to The Mercury News.