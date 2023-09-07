Biden Admin Weighs Response to Migrant Influx That’s Sure to Piss Off Greg Abbott
STAY PUT
The Biden White House is weighing a major policy change at the southern border that would compel migrant families that entered the U.S. without authorization to stay in Texas—a program it may enforce via GPS monitoring in ankle bracelets, multiple officials told the Los Angeles Times. It comes amid renewed criticism of the White House’s handling of the influx of migrants from Republicans and some Democrats. New York City Mayor Eric Adams earlier Thursday blasted the administration for putting his city under huge financial strain thanks to the massive influx. The White House’s proposed policy would seek to halt the flow of migrant families across the country, relegating them to Texas in a move sure to irk its governor, Republican Greg Abbott, who has taken to bussing migrants to various Democrat-run cities. It would also make it easier to deport families should they fail initial screenings, given their proximity to the border. Specifically, officials within the Department of Homeland Security discussed “targeting Central American families” via the new program, as those countries would best facilitate significant deportation, according to the Times.