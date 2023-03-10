Biden Admin to Florida’s Top Doc: Stop ‘Misleading’ People

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Tampa Bay Times
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo wrote to the Biden administration last month with his contention that COVID-19 vaccines are not safe. This week he got a response from the heads of the CDC and the FDA that slammed him for undermining confidence in the shots. “Misleading people by overstating the risks, or emphasizing the risks without acknowledging the overwhelming benefits, unnecessarily causes vaccine hesitation and puts people at risk of death or serious illness that could have been prevented by timely vaccination,” they wrote. “It is the job of public health officials around the country to protect the lives of the populations they serve, particularly the vulnerable. Fueling vaccine hesitancy undermines this effort.”