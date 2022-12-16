Biden Is Working on a ‘Big Promotion’ for Cindy McCain
MOVE ON UP
President Joe Biden is doing what he can to get U.S. ambassador of the World Food Program Cindy McCain promoted to serve as the organization’s executive director, according to people familiar with the details. The Rome-based United Nations organization, which was a 2020 Nobel Peace Prize winner, fights hunger globally via donations from rich countries, with America being its top donor, according to Axios. The Russian war in Ukraine has resulted in food supply chain issues and a drought impacting Africa’s Horn, and the WFP needs to raise billions of dollars to deliver goods to hostile territories. David Beasley, an ex-GOP South Carolina governor, currently serves in WFP’s top role but is set to leave that post when his term ends in April next year, Axios reported. Officials are now pushing for McCain to take on the role and get to work raising funds in this time of crisis. “I think Cindy deserves a promotion,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Axios. “I think she’s doing a great job.”