Biden Picks South Carolinian Jaime Harrison as New DNC Chair
PROMOTION
President-elect Joe Biden has nominated former South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee. Harrison is a popular choice among members of the group and shows how important the South has become for the Democratic Party under Biden, Politico reports. Harrison, 44, is currently an associate chair and senior counselor at the DNC and is a shrewd fundraiser. During his unsuccessful Senate run against Trump ally Lindsey Graham last year, Harrison raised a record-breaking $131 million. “Jaime will ensure all 57 state parties and territories have the funding we need to not only win elections but to also build up the infrastructure we need to organize year-round,” Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, told Politico.