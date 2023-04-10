Biden Says He Plans to Run for President in 2024—but Won’t Announce It Yet
HERE WE GO
President Biden appeared to inadvertently reveal that he is planning to run again in the 2024 election in an interview Monday. Speaking to Al Roker on the Today show, Biden said: “I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet.” Biden made the seemingly unambiguous comment as Roker asked him and Jill Biden about the White House Easter Egg Roll and whether the president would be “taking part” in the event again “after 2024.” Biden said he intended on being involved in as many as “maybe six” more Easter egg rolls, adding: “What the hell, I dunno.” Biden’s remark comes after anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last week filed paperwork to run for president as a Democrat. Self-help guru Marianne Williamson announced her bid for the Democratic nomination last month.