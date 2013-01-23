Bipartisan Deal 'Preserves Filibuster'

CHEAT SHEET
Senate Democrats and Republicans have made a deal setting some new limits for filibustering.The new deal is said to remove certain obstacles that prevent bills from getting to the floor in a timely matter. But don't get too excited. “The rules change doesn’t really do a lot,” said Sen. Johnny Isakson from Georgia. “It certainly preserves the 60-vote threshold, preserves the blue clip procedure. It preserves the filibuster.” Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has reportedly agreed to allow Republicans to add two amendments. The obstructionist filibustering tactic has caused the last Congress to be largely ineffective, and Republicans say their spiked usage of the filibuster is because Reid wouldn't previously allow amendments.