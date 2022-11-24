‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Rules Sluggish Thanksgiving Box Office
BIG SCREEN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Marvel’s 2018’s smash hit Black Panther, will easily dominate the Thanksgiving weekend box office. The nearly three-hour-long superhero flick entered its third weekend with a Wednesday haul of $10 million. That’s more than double than its closest competitor, Disney’s Strange World, which premiered on Wednesday to a paltry $4.2 million on a $135 million budget. Other movies that are coming up short include Devotion, which debuted to $1.8 million ticket sales on a $90 million budget, and Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, which made just $400,000 on Wednesday after expanding from four to over 600 theaters. Overall, the 2022 Thanksgiving weekend box office is expected to generate about 10 percent less than last year’s, which brought in $142 million—far less than 2019’s pre-pandemic turkey weekend haul of $263 million.