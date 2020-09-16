Black Voter Asks Trump to His Face: Can You See How Tone-Deaf ‘MAGA’ Slogan Is?
WHEN WAS IT GREAT?
A Black voter seized his moment in front of President Donald Trump Tuesday night to ask the president if he realizes how “tone-deaf” his campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” sounds to Black people. Pastor Carl Day was in the audience for Trump’s ABC News town-hall event, and he asked the president: “You’ve coined the phrase ‘Make America Great Again.’ When has America been great for African Americans in the ghetto of America? Are you aware of how tone-deaf that comes off to the African American community?” Trump responded by talking about his polling numbers, and telling Day that, before the pandemic, Black Americans were experiencing “the best single moment in the history of the African American people in this country.” When Day accused Trump of failing to acknowledge the race problem in America, Trump proved his point by saying: “Well, I hope there’s not a race problem.”