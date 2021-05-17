CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Scandal-Rocked Biographer of Philip Roth Finds New Publisher
UNCANCELED
Read it at The New York Times
Sexual misconduct accusations against the author of a new biography of Philip Roth prompted publisher W. W. Norton to drop the book. But now Skyhorse Publishing, an independent press known for taking on radioactive personalities, has announced it release of Philip Roth: The Biography, by Blake Bailey, on June 15. Bailey has denied two 2015 allegations of rape and multiple claims of impropriety dating back to his time as a teacher in New Orleans in the 1990s. As The New York Times noted, Skyhorse has also published books by former Trump fixer Michael Cohen and Woody Allen.