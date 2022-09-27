Blogger Sued for Falsely Accusing Drag Performer of Exposing Himself
‘DEFAMATION’
A woman in Idaho is being sued for defamation after accusing a drag performer of exposing himself during a live performance. According to the lawsuit filed Monday, Summer Bushnell, the owner of a digital marketing company, accused Eric Posey of exposing himself to children in June during a Pride in the Park celebration hosted by North Idaho Alliance Pride. The lawsuit shows an image of what Posey—whose drag performance name is Mona Liza Million—wore during his performance, including a long-sleeved leotard and shorts, and claims Bushnell edited a video of the show to make it appear as if he exposed his genitals to the public in order to gain notoriety on social media. In July, the prosecuting attorney’s office in the city of Coeur d’Alene determined, “The unedited video recordings do not depict any exposure of genitalia. The allegations of indecent exposure, or other crimes cannot be supported by the evidence.”