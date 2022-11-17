Transform Your Home Into a Floral Oasis With These Sustainably Grown Arrangements
Stunningly Sustainable
Isn’t there something so delightful and elevated about a seasonal bouquet of flowers? It takes the entire space to another level with the vibrant colors and enticing aroma. Buying a floral arrangement often feels like a treat saved for special occasions or visitors, but it shouldn’t be. BloomsyBox is a floral subscription service that delivers sustainable floral arrangements to your door. These can make the perfect gift (to a loved one or yourself!) to spruce up any space. Plans deliver on monthly, weekly, or bi-weekly basis with a variety of options if you prefer seasonal varieties, simply roses, or hand-crafted arrangements from the New York Botanical Garden.
BloomsyBox farms adhere to strict sustainability standards, like limiting water use and conserving soil. The harvest only contains seasonal flowers, so BloomsyBox is in lock-step with Mother Nature. Nature isn’t the only thing being treated right: BloomsyBox only sources from farms with ethical labor, including fair wages, safe working conditions, and access to healthcare.
BloomsyBox Original subscription (22-24 stems)
