‘Blue Bloods’ Star Returns to TV for ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Reunion

A dangling packing strap on an Air Arabia plane led a London airport worker to a grim discovery: the body of a stowaway hidden in the aircraft’s landing gear compartment. The man, whose identity was not released, was found unresponsive following a flight from Tangier, Morocco, in June. Emergency services were called, and the man’s cause of death was determined to be cardiac arrest, followed by hypoxia and hypothermia. The coroner said the wheel compartment would have been extremely cold, with little available oxygen, and he had “reason to believe this death was unnatural.” London Gatwick released the following statement following the death: “London Gatwick’s emergency services attended an Air Arabia aircraft just after 11:30am on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, when an incident was identified upon arrival. As Sussex Police have confirmed, a body was found. Our teams subsequently supported Sussex Police and the coroner. Our thoughts are with everyone affected.”
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- 1Stowaway Found Dead in Plane Wheel CompartmentGRIM DISCOVERYThe coroner said the wheel compartment would have been extremely cold, with little available oxygen.
- 2‘Blue Bloods’ Star Set for ‘Three Men and a Baby’ ReunionTWO MEN AND A SITCOMThe 81-year-old actor will guest star in a new Apple TV comedy series that stars Elizabeth Banks and his former co-star Ted Danson.
Shop with ScoutedPCA’s Pigment Gel Pro Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark SpotsBRIGHT AND EVENThis corrective gel treatment helps lift discoloration, fade acne scars, and shield the skin against UV damage in just four weeks.
- 3Trump Targets U.S Soldier’s Wife With Shocking DeportationTEARING FAMILIES APARTAn active-duty sergeant’s wife was deported to Honduras after missing one meeting she didn’t receive notice for.
- 4Target Removes Halloween Costume Amid Racism BacklashDEI DITCHThe move comes after President Donald Trump pressured companies to remove DEI programs.
Shop with ScoutedThis Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Naturally Targets GLP-1NO INJECTIONS NECESSARYThe wellness brand’s Metabolism Ignite lineup helps support gut health, blood sugar regulation, and weight management without the jab.
- 5Classic Rom-Com Is Set to Get a Sequel 20 Years LaterLOST AND FOUNDKate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey are both in talks to return to their original roles.
- 6Emmy-Winning ‘Star Trek’ Stuntman Dead at 73‘DEEPLY MISSED’His career spanned almost five decades.
- 7Delta Jet Forced to Divert Over Mid-Flight EmergergencyENGINE TROUBLEA failing engine sent hundreds of Europe-bound travelers right back to where they started.
- 8Discovery Star Killed in Horrific Race Car AccidentLEGEND LOSTHis friends knew him as a drag-racing “legend.”
Shop with ScoutedLearn How Your Body Reacts to Medications With This DNA TestIN THE GENESFind the right medications based on your DNA with ClarityX’s at-home test.
- 9Disturbing Reality Exposed in Bombshell NFL StudyBRAIN GAMEA new study of hundreds of former NFL players has exposed the potential scale of football’s long-term brain injury crisis.
- 10Major Update on Boy Thrown to Crocodiles at ZooCROC HORRORThe terrifying incident involving the young child occurred in June.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Returns to TV for ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Reunion
Tom Selleck has landed his first role since the “frustrating” cancellation of Blue Bloods. The 81-year-old actor will guest star in a new Apple TV comedy series featuring Elizabeth Banks and Ted Danson. Selleck and Danson acted together, alongside Steve Guttenberg, in the classic comedy, Three Men and a Baby (1987), and the sequel, Three Men and a Little Lady (1990). In the new series, Banks will play a newly divorced woman who steps in to manage her father’s (Danson) love life at his retirement community. Selleck starred in Blue Bloods for 14 seasons before CBS unexpectedly pulled the plug almost two years ago. “We’d already taken a 25 percent cut in salary,” the actor said last month on Danson’s podcast, Where Everybody Knows Your Name. “We’d already done all sorts of things to keep the show going... Out of the top 100 shows on broadcast television, Blue Bloods was number 6 in our 15th year. Nobody wanted to leave. Everybody was gonna stay on. That’s hard to get. It may be some kind of record to have the same cast intact for that length of time.”
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Whether they’re the result of years of sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations, or the ghosts of breakouts past, dark spots and hyperpigmentation are among the most stubborn skincare woes to treat… and they tend to become more noticeable as we get older. Sure, prescription topicals like tretinoin and hydroquinone can definitely help address pigmentation, but they can also be challenging for sensitive skin, and hydroquinone generally isn’t intended for long-term use. If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter option that takes a clinical approach to discoloration without hydroquinone, PCA Skin’s Pigment Gel Pro may be the next best thing.
The dermatologically tested corrective takes a multi-pronged approach to discoloration, targeting existing dark spots while helping defend against the appearance of new ones. At the center of the formula is PCA Skin’s proprietary SynerPro Complex, which uses multiple pathways to address stubborn pigmentation. The gel also contains tranexamic acid to help minimize visible discoloration and purified licorice root extract to target uneven tone. Hexylresorcinol helps brighten while calming the skin, while niacinamide provides additional brightening and barrier-supporting benefits.
According to PCA Skin, you may start to notice visible improvements in discoloration in as little as four weeks with consistent use. The formula is also suitable for all skin types and tones, including sensitive, acne-prone, and reactive complexions.
If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter treatment, Pigment Gel Pro packs plenty of pigment-fighting power into one easy step, replacing multiple formulas in one bottle. Of course, as with any brightening or pigment-inhibiting treatment, daily SPF is non-negotiable—trying to fade dark spots while piling on more unprotected UV exposure is basically the skincare equivalent of mopping the floor while the faucet is still running.
President Donald Trump’s administration has targeted another military family in its latest crackdown on immigration. The wife of an active-duty Army sergeant sat in a Texas detention facility until her deportation on Monday. Cristy Maryori Villafranca-Trejo is now on her way to her native Honduras. She entered the U.S. at the age of 18 and does not have a criminal record, something the Trump administration vehemently claims to be targeting. She was issued an order of removal after missing an immigration hearing in 2017. But she and her husband, Sgt. Hedar Leonel Turcios Juarez, claimed they never received proper notice of the meeting and weren’t even aware of the removal request until they got married in 2022. She legally sought a military-family green card and waited for about four years before being detained. “We were following the rules—we did everything we could on our side to fix this problem,” Turcios Juarez told the AP. This comes after about 50 other family members of military soldiers and personnel were taken into custody after Trump rolled back protections for family members.
Target has removed a racist Halloween “clown” costume that it was selling on Monday amid online backlash. The costume was titled “Kids’ Glows Under Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume.“ Part of the seasonal “Hyde and EEK Boutique” brand, the costume drew blackface allegations as consumers felt it emulated old minstrel cartoons. “As a company, we know we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry. The costume is offensive and should never have been part of our assortment,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business. “We know this is especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members and partners. Removing the costume is an important first step, and the company is looking closely at how this happened and what needs to change to ensure this won’t happen again.” The retailer scaled back on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion early last year after President Donald Trump increased pressure on the private sector to dismantle programs. Although Target apologized, anger remains simmering online. “You really don’t have anyone left in Minneapolis to say, ‘Hey, that’s racist’? Y’all cut DEI and now you’ve got a minstrel clown costume for kids on your website,” one user said on Threads. The Daily Beast has reached out to Target for comment.
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By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.
Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.
Metabolism Ignite is the weight-management component of the duo. Its formula combines ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. Meanwhile, Metabolism Cleanse approaches metabolism from a different angle. The 10-day program is formulated to support healthy liver function and digestion, helping create a healthier foundation for the metabolism functions the body already performs on its own.
If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.
A sequel to the iconic 2003 rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is in the works. Kate Hudson, who starred in the original movie, is set to produce the film. Sources say that both Hudson, 47, and Matthew McConaughey, 56, are in talks to return to their original roles. Development is in its early days, with the cast and key creative positions still up in the air. The original movie grossed nearly $180M at the global box office. McConaughey recently called the project a “gift that keeps on giving,” saying that out of all of his blockbusters, How to Lose a Guy makes him the most money “by far” in residuals more than 20 years later. McConaughey also described his first meeting with Hudson before filming the beloved rom-com. “Immediately, we were comfortable with each other, and we jacked with each other, and we busted each other’s chops, and we laughed a lot,” he told People in 2024. “There was a bit of rock and roll exchange, like, ‘Oh, this could be some heavyweight fun.’ And I think that’s why I was cast, and that’s why, for whatever extent, it worked.”
Star Trek stuntman James Lew has died. His wife, Jordanna Potter, announced that the California-born Emmy winner died Sunday at the age of 73. “Honey I imagine you walking the beach with Dudley, sparring with Bruce Lee and finally getting to hug your Dad again,” Potter wrote on Instagram. “James MF Lew you are loved and will be deeply missed. Rest in peace. 8/23/26.” In a second post, she added, “I hope you’re sitting on the shores of Kauai with Dudley and Floyd, watching the waves, eating poke and humming some Israel Kamakawiwoʻole. Rest easy honey.” The martial artist, also known for his work in Inception, Rush Hour, and Luke Cage, is reported by TMZ to have been fighting an unspecified health condition. It was his work on the latter title that earned him an Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a drama series Emmy. IMDb shows that he has seven works in pre- and post-production.
A passenger jet heading across the Atlantic was forced to perform a mid-flight U-turn after an engine broke down four hours after take-off. Rome-bound Delta Flight 182, carrying 267 passengers and 13 crew from New York City, turned back when crew members detected a critical mechanical issue with one of the engines. Pilots turned the Airbus A330-300 around and diverted to St. John’s, on Canada’s eastern coast, landing at around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday. Emergency responders swarmed the tarmac per standard protocol, and all passengers were forced to disembark. Instead of proceeding to Italy, stranded passengers received hotel and meal vouchers before another plane was dispatched overnight to take them back to New York. The rescue flight landed back at John F. Kennedy International Airport the following morning, where passengers began their journey to Rome all over again. Airport officials said the diversion proceeded smoothly.
Chris “Block” Gordon, a seasoned drag racer and television personality known for his appearances on Discovery reality series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, was killed in a crash at an Ohio raceway on Saturday. KD Motorsports Park confirmed in a Facebook post that Gordon, 55, had died. “As most of you know by now, we had a devastating accident last night at the track involving our great friend and fellow racer, Chris ‘Block’ Gordon,” the post read. “Please keep his wife and family in your thoughts and prayers as we all try to mourn the loss of this good man.” The post said that medical personnel provided aid immediately after the crash and “exhausted all of their efforts at the time of the accident.” Gordon was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead Saturday night, according to WOWK. Gordon was a team leader on Street Outlaws representing South Carolina and was known for his signature 1979 Ford Fairmont, dubbed “Mayhem.”
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When you’re looking for the right medication, the trial-and-error process (not to mention combating side effects) can be frustrating, time-consuming, and downright expensive. ClarityX is a simple, at-home DNA test that analyzes genes related to how the body may process and respond to commonly prescribed medications, including many used in mental health care.
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While it’s always essential to consult your physician about medication of any kind, this DNA test can help take some of the guesswork out of the process.
A new study is shedding fresh light on the long-term risks of playing in the NFL, finding that nearly one in four former players whose brains were examined had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. Scientists reviewed the cases of 878 ex-NFL players who died between 2016 and 2021. Of those, 215—24.5 percent—were found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive neurological disease linked to repeated blows to the head. But the figure may significantly underestimate the true rate. Researchers were unable to examine the brains of 643 other former players who died during the same six-year period, meaning some of those cases could also have involved CTE. CTE is a progressive brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head and can currently be confirmed only after death. Research has found it is extremely rare among people without repeated head impacts. If the study’s findings applied to today’s NFL, at least 400 active players could eventually develop CTE. The NFL said it remains committed to reducing head injuries, while the players’ union told the New York Times the findings are “a sobering reminder” of football’s lasting risks.
A three-year-old boy who was seriously injured after being thrown into a zoo’s crocodile enclosure by a stranger has been discharged from hospital. The horrifying incident occurred at the Johnsons of Old Hurst in Cambridgeshire, England, on June 18. The boy suffered multiple severe injuries that required at least seven surgeries. In an update posted on a GoFundMe page, the boy’s family confirmed he returned home a few weeks ago and is continuing his recovery. “He is happy to be home, playing with his toys, sleeping in his own bed and being a big brother,” the family said. The GoFundMe has raised more than £113,000 ($154,000) towards the boy’s full rehabilitation. The family also donated some of the money to a charity that supports families whose children are long-term hospital patients. A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident, but was later released on bail as police assessed him as “not being fit” for interview. The suspect is believed to have learning difficulties and had been on a trip with carers when the boy was thrown into the crocodile enclosure.