Culture

Flintstones Live-Action Movie Hits Ryan Gosling’s Desk

ROCKIN’ REBOOT

The ‘Project Hail Mary’ star is looking for a writer for an early-stage Flintstones reboot at Warner Bros.

Reagin von Lehe
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace in "Project Hail Mary."
Jonathan Olley

Ryan Gosling and his indie movie production partner, Jessie Henderson, are working on a Flintstones project. The potential live-action movie will be centered on the freakishly strong and rambunctious character Bamm-Bamm Rubble—a plotline that hasn’t been explored since the 1970s cartoon spinoff The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show, which depicted him as a teenager. The Open Invite producers are looking for a writer, according to Deadline. The Flintstones franchise has been brought to the big screen twice before, in 1994 and 2000, with stars including John Goodman as Fred and Rosie O’Donnell as Betty. With an estimated net worth of $90 million, Gosling’s recent blockbusters include Barbie, La La Land and his latest film, Project Hail Mary, which grossed almost $700 million worldwide.

A 70s cartoon spinoff of The Flintstones with Bamm Bamm and Pebbles dating as teenagers.
Bamm Bamm was depicted as a teenager dating Pebbles in a '70s cartoon spinoff of The Flintstones. MyComicShop
Read it at Deadline
Reagin von Lehe

Reagin von Lehe

Breaking News Intern

reagin.vonlehe@thedailybeast.com

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