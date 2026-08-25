Ryan Gosling and his indie movie production partner, Jessie Henderson, are working on a Flintstones project. The potential live-action movie will be centered on the freakishly strong and rambunctious character Bamm-Bamm Rubble—a plotline that hasn’t been explored since the 1970s cartoon spinoff The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show, which depicted him as a teenager. The Open Invite producers are looking for a writer, according to Deadline. The Flintstones franchise has been brought to the big screen twice before, in 1994 and 2000, with stars including John Goodman as Fred and Rosie O’Donnell as Betty. With an estimated net worth of $90 million, Gosling’s recent blockbusters include Barbie, La La Land and his latest film, Project Hail Mary, which grossed almost $700 million worldwide.

Bamm Bamm was depicted as a teenager dating Pebbles in a '70s cartoon spinoff of The Flintstones. MyComicShop

Deadline