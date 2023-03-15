CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Celebrity Lion Dubbed the ‘King of the Serengeti’ Killed
MANE MAN
Read it at BBC
A famous lion affectionately referred to as the “King of the Serengeti” was killed by younger rivals over the weekend, according to a report. Bob Junior—who was also known as Snyggve—is believed to have died along with his brother, Tryggve, in separate attacks. “They wanted to overthrow Bob Junior,” Serengeti conservation officer Fredy Shirima told the BBC. “These incidents normally happen when the head of a pride becomes old or sometimes when the other male lions are not happy with his control over a large territory.” Bob Junior, who was named after his father, Bob Marley, has been mourned by tour operators and visitors to the national park in northern Tanzania. Wildlife officials are now preparing to give him a special burial.