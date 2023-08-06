Body Found on Nature Trail Amid Frantic Search for Missing Maryland Woman
TRAGIC
A woman was found dead off a nature trail in Bel Air, Maryland on Sunday after a frantic manhunt for a missing person the day before. Rachel Morin, 37, was last seen on Saturday at around 6 p.m. when she left to go for a walk on the Ma and Pa Trail in northern Maryland. Law enforcement said Sunday that they found a body near the trail, but the identity is still unclear. “At approximately 1:07 pm, a female was located deceased off of the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air,” the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to Facebook. “The identity of the victim, as well as the cause, and manner of death are still under investigation.” Morin’s car was found by cops Sunday morning at an entrance to the trail. Investigators are urging anybody with information to contact local detectives at 410-836-5430.