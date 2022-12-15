CHEAT SHEET
Body of Overboard Cruise Ship Passenger Found Off Florida Coast
'RECOVERED FROM THE WATER'
The body of a cruise ship passenger who fell overboard was found off the Florida coast early early Thursday, the Coast Guard announced. The 36-year-old woman, who had been aboard the MSC Meraviglia, was found dead in the waters around 18 miles from the shore at Port Canaveral. “The cause of the incident is under investigation,” the Coast Guard tweeted on Thursday. The woman’s identity has not yet been released. A passenger on board the ship told FOX 35 that an announcement came over the vessel’s speaker system at around 5 a.m. to saying: “Attention! Man overboard, port side.” The passenger said an emergency horn was activated a few minutes later as guests were instructed to stay in their rooms.