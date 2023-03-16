CHEAT SHEET
Witness Footage Shows Florida Officers Repeatedly Punch Man in Violent Arrest
New video footage filmed by a witness shows Jacksonville cops punching 30-year-old Natra Jones during a shocking police stop, according to reporting by News4Jax. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, accompanied by separate bodycam footage (embedded below), that no laws were broken by deputies during the arrest of Jones, who is Black. But in the new eyewitness video, an officer appears to hold Jones from behind while another has him in a headlock and punches him in the face, according to News4Jax. After that, a “stun gun” is discharged. After an officer suggests he has a gun, Jones protests: “I don’t have no gun! What are y’all talking about a gun,” according to Jax4News. No gun was recovered by police.