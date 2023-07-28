Bodycam Shows Moments After Black Mom Fatally Shot in Neighbor Row
‘HANDS UP!’
Bodycam footage shows the moments after the fatal shooting of Ajike “AJ” Owens, the young Black mother allegedly shot dead by her white neighbor in Ocala, Florida. The footage obtained by WESH 2 News shows sheriff’s deputies approaching the home of Susan Lorincz, the woman who has since pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection with Owens’ death. “Sheriff’s office, come outside with your hands up,” one of the deputies can be heard saying in the clip before Lorincz is handcuffed. The footage also reportedly contained the moment Owens’ children were told that their mother had died, though WESH 2 News chose not to broadcast that section out of respect for the family. Prosecutors say Lorincz had previously hurled racist slurs at Owens’ kids and that one of the children, aged 9, was standing next to Owens when Lorincz fatally fired a gun through her front door.