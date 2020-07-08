Brazil’s Bolsonaro Is Guzzling Trump’s Unproven Malaria Drug to Treat COVID-19 Infection
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said he’s using the unproven malaria drug touted by President Trump as a treatment after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Bolsonaro, whose positive test was confirmed Tuesday, said he’s confident he’ll survive his brush with the disease thanks to treatment with hydroxychloroquine. Bolsonaro has spent months downplaying the severity of the pandemic as thousands died in his country. “I’m, well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can’t due to medical recommendations,” Bolsonaro said, according to AP. He posted a video to Facebook of him taking hydroxychloroquine Tuesday, and said: “I’m a lot better, so certainly it’s working... We know today there are other remedies that can help fight the coronavirus. We know none of them have their efficacy scientifically proven, but I’m one more person for whom this is working.” There is no solid evidence that hydroxychloroquine offers clinical benefit to patients who have COVID-19.