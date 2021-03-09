Book Publisher Turns the Page on Scandal-Scarred Cuomo

CHEAT SHEET
The scandals buffeting New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are hurting sales of his self-congratulatory book about the pandemic, and the publisher will not be putting out a paperback edition. The New York Times reports that Crown Publishing Group stopped promoting American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the Covid-19 Pandemic amid revelations that Cuomo’s administration withheld and minimized data about virus deaths in nursing homes. Since then, Cuomo has also been hit by a string of sexual harassment allegations from former staffers, with top Democrats in the state calling for him to resign. Only 400 copies of the book were sold between Jan. 23 and Feb. 27.