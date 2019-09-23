CHEAT SHEET
Boris Johnson Joins Trump in Blaming Iran for Saudi Oil Attack
The United Kingdom joined the United States in casting blame on Iran for the Sep. 14 drone attacks that crippled Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure. Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the claims late Sunday as he boarded a flight to New York for the U.N. General Assembly. “The U.K. is attributing responsibility with a very high degree of probability to Iran” for the attack, Johnson said, according to the Associated Press. “We will be working with our American friends and our European friends to construct a response that tries to de-escalate tensions in the Gulf region.” On Sunday, Iranian President Hassa Rouhani said he will present a plan at the assembly that demonstrates how his country would handle security in the Middle East and suggested Western countries need not intervene.