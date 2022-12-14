Boy and Mom Dead in Louisiana Tornado as Storms Sweep Across U.S.
‘WORST DAMAGE’
A young boy and his mom have been found dead after a tornado touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday as a massive storm brought dangerous weather to several states. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that a tornado had touched down in Keithville, Louisiana, later adding that a child had been found “deceased in a wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed” and that efforts were underway to find his missing mother. In an update just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the agency said the mom had been found dead one street over from her flattened home. “She was located under debris caused by a tornado,” the sheriff’s office said. The massive storm currently moving east across the country also brought blizzard conditions in Colorado and at least five confirmed tornadoes in Texas. At least 20 people were injured in the Louisiana town of Parishville after a twister hit on Tuesday night. “It’s the worst damage I’ve seen in 17 years,” Farmerville Police Detective Cade Nolan told CNN, adding that mobile homes had been ripped from their frames and carried as much as a quarter of a mile away.