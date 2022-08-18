Pitt Source Says Jolie Is Trying to Hurt Him With 2016 Fight Details
‘PAINFUL FOR EVERYBODY’
Brad Pitt has taken aim at Angelina Jolie after details were made public of their dramatic fight on a flight before their 2016 split. Jolie was identified as the “Jane Doe” plaintiff in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed against the FBI. In documents obtained by Puck, Jolie alleged at the time that a drunk Pitt behaved in a threatening manner throughout the flight from France to the U.S., allegedly pushing and shoving her. Pitt allegedly punched the ceiling of the private plane multiple times, causing $25,000 worth of damage to the plane, while Jolie said she “felt like a hostage.” An FBI investigation was closed a few months later, in November 2016, with authorities choosing not to pursue charges against Pitt. Since the re-emergence of the documents, a source close to Pitt told People he is hurt by Jolie’s actions and said the pair already had the documents she was attempting to access. The source said Jolie was trying to “revive an issue that was painful for everybody and was resolved six years ago... What are the motivations of a person to take up court time and public resources in filing an anonymous FOIA request for material they have had for years? There’s only one: to inflict the most amount of pain on her ex.”