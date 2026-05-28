Brad Pitt Sued by Penis Cream Company

Brad Pitt’s skincare brand is facing a lawsuit from a California penis cream company that says the actor’s business copied its name. Malibu-based Beau D., which launched in 2020 selling luxury men’s grooming products, including a lip balm and a $56 “D. Cream,” has sued Pitt’s skincare line, Beau Domaine, according to AirMail. The company argues the names are confusingly similar and claims Pitt’s team only adopted the Beau Domaine branding last year after previously operating under the name Le Domaine. According to the lawsuit, Beau D. — founded by a former Men’s Vogue and Teen Vogue staffer — attempted to settle the dispute privately on three separate occasions before filing suit in California. The complaint accuses Pitt’s company of false designation of origin and unfair competition under state business law. Beau D., whose website features a sperm-shaped cursor, is seeking more than $75,000 in damages and wants Pitt’s company barred from using the Beau Domaine name. The Daily Beast has contacted Beau Domaine for comment.