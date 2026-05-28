Legendary Singer’s Life Set to Be Turned Into TV Series

Céline Dion’s childhood is getting the TV treatment. LA’s Diamant Rouge Entertainment is developing a series titled Growing Up Dion based on the iconic singer’s formative years in Quebec as she rose to fame. The show, produced by Céline’s brother Jacques Dion with Zoë Green as showrunner, will focus especially on Céline’s relationships with her mother, Thérése Dion, and her 13 siblings. The series is based on a book about the “My Heart Will Go On” singer, written by Céline’s nephew and Jacques’ son, Jimmy Dion, called Dion, A Family Saga. “This series represents something deeply meaningful for our family, as it captures the spirit, struggles, and love that defined our upbringing,” Jacques told Deadline on Thursday. “We are proud to finally share this story with the world in a way that feels true to who we are.” The “Queen of Power Ballads” has faced a tough few years prior to the announcement, having to cancel her 2022 world tour after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. She’s been making a comeback this year, having announced her return to performing with fall tour dates.