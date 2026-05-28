Four-Time Stanley Cup Champ Dies Suddenly at 60

New York Knicks legend Bill Bradley has offered a word of caution to President Donald Trump about his planned attendance at the upcoming NBA finals. “It’s a free country… but to me, he’s not going to be the center of attention. The center of attention will be the Knicks,” Bradley, 82, who served as a Democratic New Jersey senator from 1979 to 1997, said in an interview with TMZ Sports. The 6-foot-5 Hall of Famer was a star forward for the Knicks during their 1970 and 1973 NBA title seasons, the only two championships in franchise history. The team is heading back to the finals on June 3 for the first time since the 1998-99 season, and Trump said at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday that he is planning to attend a game. “Quite frankly… I don’t give a s--t what he does,” Bradley said of Trump. “What I care about is what the team does.”
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- 1Knicks Legend Issues Blunt Warning to Trump Ahead of FinalsSHOTS FIREDThe Hall of Famer said he does not “give a s--t” what the president does.
- 2Four-Time Stanley Cup Champ Dies Suddenly at 60SHOCK LOSSHe was last seen on Monday at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final, when he carried the torch at the start of the game.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 3Legendary Singer’s Life Set to Be Turned Into TV SeriesMY STORY WILL GO ONThe “Queen of Power Ballads” has faced a tough few years prior to the announcement.
- 4U.S. Tourist Who Gave Uncontacted Tribe Diet Coke Speaks OutISLE BE DAMNEDThe 25-year-old was arrested after entering the prohibited territory of North Sentinel Island.
Shop with ScoutedLelo's Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During MayBUZZ WORTHYCelebrate National Masturbation Month with 50 percent off Lelo’s luxury sex toys.
- 5Nicolas Cage Reveals He Has Changed His NameNAME/OFFThe actor is branching out from his famous family.
- 6Boxing Legend Makes Shocking Allegations Against His Own Son‘EXTREMELY AFRAID’The legend alleges his son has been a drug addict for nearly a decade.
- 7Bruce Willis’ Daughter Accuses Ex of ‘Incessant’ AbuseRUMER HAS ITDerek Richard Thomas has denied the allegations.
- 8Deadly Virus Outbreak Spreads to New NationHAZMAT HORRORHundreds are feared to have died from the virus in Africa.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide Gloss Delivers a Plump Pout Without the StingPLUMP IT UPMutha’s new lip plumper imparts a non-sticky, cushiony finish.
- 9Video Shows Heroic Pope Leo Rushing to Help Man Who FaintedHOLY HEATWAVEA priest fainted at Wednesday’s General Audience and Pope Leo was the first to his rescue.
- 10Major Update in Search for Woman Who Vanished at SeaALL AT SEAGPS data from one of Brian Hooker’s electronic devices contradicts his account.
Four-Time Stanley Cup Champ Dies Suddenly at 60
Iconic NHL champion Claude Lemieux has died at age 60. The NHL Alumni Association announced Lemieux’s death on Thursday but did not share any details about how he died. However, TMZ reported that he died via suicide. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told The Athletic that deputies were called to respond to a suicide attempt at a furniture showroom owned by Lemieux and his wife. However, they refused to say whether this involved Lemieux. Those who knew him celebrated his legacy on the ice. “A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous, and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors,” Geoff Molson, owner and CEO of Groupe CH, said in a statement. The legendary player had a long NHL career, winning four Stanley Cups: two with the New Jersey Devils, one with the Colorado Avalanche, and another with the Montreal Canadiens. He also won the 1995 Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded each year to the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Lemieux set many records during his 21-year career and 1,215 regular-season games, including 80 playoff goals, which place him in the top 10 in NHL history. His rough play also helped him set records; his 529 penalty minutes rank third all-time in the NHL. Lemieux remained involved in the NHL world after retiring as a competitor in 2009, becoming a player agent. He was last seen on Monday at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, when he carried the torch at the start of the game. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, and four children.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Céline Dion’s childhood is getting the TV treatment. LA’s Diamant Rouge Entertainment is developing a series titled Growing Up Dion based on the iconic singer’s formative years in Quebec as she rose to fame. The show, produced by Céline’s brother Jacques Dion with Zoë Green as showrunner, will focus especially on Céline’s relationships with her mother, Thérése Dion, and her 13 siblings. The series is based on a book about the “My Heart Will Go On” singer, written by Céline’s nephew and Jacques’ son, Jimmy Dion, called Dion, A Family Saga. “This series represents something deeply meaningful for our family, as it captures the spirit, struggles, and love that defined our upbringing,” Jacques told Deadline on Thursday. “We are proud to finally share this story with the world in a way that feels true to who we are.” The “Queen of Power Ballads” has faced a tough few years prior to the announcement, having to cancel her 2022 world tour after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. She’s been making a comeback this year, having announced her return to performing with fall tour dates.
An American vlogger arrested after leaving a can of Diet Coke for an isolated tribe has broken his silence. Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 25, was arrested in March last year after entering the prohibited territory of North Sentinel Island, where access is banned within three miles. The island, part of India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is home to a tribe that has been isolated for thousands of years. Indian police said he spent about an hour on the island as part of a YouTube stunt, using a whistle to attract attention from members of the Sentinelese tribe, but received no response. He later left a can of Diet Coke and a coconut as offerings. Polyakov posted previously unseen footage of the trip on Friday. He said he wanted to “say hello” and give them Coke to “transport them thousands of years into the future” and “give them a gift that is representative of our civilization.” He was accused of endangering the tribe through disease exposure. He later told Dutch media that he did not intend to make direct contact. “You can’t catch diseases simply by looking at each other,” he said.
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One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.
Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.
Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.
Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.
Nicolas Cage has changed his name. The National Treasure actor revealed to Variety that he officially took his stage name—Nicolas Cage—last year, abandoning his birth name Nicolas Kim Coppola. The 62-year-old Oscar winner revealed the alteration on Wednesday, saying, “I am Nick Cage. I changed my name legally last year. I’m Nick Cage in life, and I’m Nick Cage on camera. ‘Tis better to be the patriarch of my own little family than the clown cousin on the margins of someone else’s, so I decided I’m going to bring it on and be ‘Cage.’” As for Nicolas or Nick? “I’m both! I think people know me as both.” “I thought, well, I’ll keep the name ‘Nicolas’ because my father named me Nicolas—with French spelling, which has always frustrated me, because everyone adds an ‘h,’” The Face/Off star said of his father, August Coppola. “I don’t know why he gave me the French spelling! But he did.” He is the nephew of legendary Apocalypse Now filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, and said people would approach him and say, “‘I love the smell of Nicolas in the morning.’” “I decided, I don’t need this, and I changed it to Cage,” he previously told Wired.
Sugar Ray Leonard accused his son, Daniel Leonard, of being a danger to their family in a shocking request for a restraining order following the 25-year-old’s arrest last week. In the handwritten request, Leonard alleges that Daniel has been a drug addict for nearly a decade. He claims that his wife, Bernadette, and his daughter, Camile, are “extremely afraid” due to Daniel’s “cold” behavior. “I love my son but he has become a danger not only himself but to his family!” Leonard, 70, writes emphatically in the request. “He has overdosed 4 times. They had to bring him back to life 2 times at the hospital! He has stolen extreme amounts of money valuable items! He [illegible] steals every day for years!” According to the request, Daniel had a physical altercation with his father that got “ugly” on May 19 at their Pacific Palisades residence. Daniel was removed from the home by police and issued a temporary restraining order. Leonard’s youngest son returned on May 20 and was arrested early that morning for allegedly violating the order. The current request for a more permanent restraining order asks a judge to order Daniel to stay at least 100 yards away from Leonard, his home, his job, his vehicle, and his wife and daughter. A judge granted most of Leonard’s request, but has asked for more information to add his daughter as a protected party. Daniel was released from jail on May 22 and is set to attend a hearing on June 25 regarding his alleged violation of a restraining order.
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter has accused her ex-fiancé of “incessant domestic violence” and hours-long “emotional abuse” in a bitter court fight over custody of their 3-year-old daughter. Rumer Willis filed bombshell court documents accusing musician Derek Richard Thomas of a “persistent pattern” of “insane emotional abuse” before their 2024 split, according to Us Weekly. The filings emerged as the former couple battle over custody and visitation rights for their daughter, Louetta. Willis alleged Thomas’ behavior became increasingly “erratic and bizarre” after Louetta’s birth in April 2023. “I was constantly trying to keep the peace and walk on eggshells,” she claimed, adding that Thomas would launch into “prolonged circular verbal attacks” lasting “over six hours at a time on what became a daily basis.” She also alleged he became paranoid that she and her mother were “plotting to take Louetta away from him.” Willis said the environment left Louetta “traumatized” and “crying a lot,” and asked the court to deny Thomas overnight visits without further evaluation. Thomas denied the allegations, saying, “I have committed no acts of domestic violence in any form.” His lawyer has been contacted for additional comment.
A suspected Ebola patient has been quarantined in the heart of mainland Europe. Officials in Austria said the man was showing symptoms of Bundibugyo, the current strain of the lethal virus, after returning from Uganda. They are being transported from Urfahr-Umgebung in Upper Austria to the capital, Vienna, and are reported by the Daily Mail to be in stable condition. Contact tracing procedures have been launched by authorities. “Yesterday, a person from the Urfahr-Umgebung district was admitted to the hospital for inpatient evaluation due to symptoms of illness,” the official said on Thursday. “Since the person returned from Uganda on Monday—a country currently affected by the ongoing Ebola outbreak—they were isolated and treated in accordance with medical guidelines.” Bundibugyo kills up to 50 percent of the people who catch it, and there is no vaccine. Africa, particularly the DRC and Uganda, continues to be affected by the virus, with the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control saying, “On 26 May, the Ministry of Health in DRC reported a total of 121 confirmed cases (including 17 deaths) and 1,077 suspected cases (including 238 deaths).”
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As someone who is physically addicted to lip balm but also staunchly opposed to sticky lip gloss, it’s safe to say that I’m a tough critic when it comes to lip formulas. Despite my dependency on an emotional support lineup of lip balms, oils, and treatments, I’m surprisingly discerning—especially during the summertime, when thick, tacky glosses somehow manage to attract every strand of hair within a five-mile radius.
Like many of us, I’m also constantly trying to create the illusion of a fuller pout, but I don’t always have the time, patience, or upper-body strength to execute a full overlined lip routine complete with matte liner, strategic shading, and a lacquered gloss topper.
Fortunately, Mutha’s new peptide-powered lip gloss streamlines the multi-step process, delivering skincare-level plumping ingredients, a sheer wash of color, and a non-sticky high-shine finish in a single swipe.
Known for its cult-favorite body butters and anti-aging body care, this new launch marks Mutha’s first foray into color cosmetics. The new Pucker Up Lip Plump Gloss is infused with Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, a collagen-supporting peptide known for its smoothing and plumping benefits, along with hydrating hyaluronic acid to help keep lips soft, moisturized, and juicy for hours.
The formula has a lightweight, cushiony texture that leaves lips looking visibly fuller and healthier while still feeling nourishing and comfortable to wear throughout the day. Unlike conventional plumping glosses that rely on circulation-boosting irritants like peppermint oil or chili pepper-derived capsicum to temporarily swell the lips, Mutha’s plumping gloss is completely sting-free.
The new gloss is available in three sheer, wearable shades: Almond Mom, a warm nude; Not So Vanilla, a flushed pink; and Talk Cherry To Me, a juicy sheer red that delivers the perfect bitten-lip effect. If you’re looking for a fuss-free lip plumper that also doubles as a hydration-boosting balm, consider your search over.
Pope Leo XIV rushed to help a man who fainted at Wednesday’s General Audience at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican. A video shows the pope walking down the steps of St. Peter’s Square toward a man sitting in a chair, surrounded by others. The man was later identified as Father Diego Semeraro, a priest from Puglia who traveled to Rome with his brother, Father Franco Semeraro, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Father Franco’s ordination. Father Franco reported that after standing in the sun for three hours, his brother felt faint and collapsed. Pope Leo XIV was the first to approach the men and offer help. The men were moved by the pope’s offer of help, which Father Franco described as extraordinary. Father Diego received a handshake and a rosary from the pope. He was later examined in the emergency room and is experiencing no related health issues.
Newly obtained GPS data has prompted investigators to relaunch the search for a Michigan woman who vanished during a nighttime boat trip in the Bahamas, with forensic evidence contradicting her husband’s account of events. A U.S. official familiar with the investigation told CBS News that GPS data extracted from one of Brian Hooker’s electronic devices shows his movements do not align with what he told investigators. The device was tracked out on the water, stopping in the Sea of Abaco before returning, giving investigators a more precise location to search for the body of Lynette Hooker, who disappeared on April 4. Brian Hooker told authorities his wife fell from their eight-foot dinghy during a nighttime ride and was swept away along with the boat keys, leaving him unable to restart the engine and forcing him to paddle for hours before reaching shore. He has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime. Investigators are now seeking permission from the Bahamas to send a dive team into its territorial waters. Coast Guard investigators have also asked Lynette’s family to provide DNA. The couple’s sailboat, the Soulmate, was seized earlier this month, with investigators also examining whether an infrared camera aboard the vessel contains relevant evidence. Brian Hooker’s whereabouts are unknown.