Fourth Suspect Arrested in Twisted Abduction, Rape of Teen

Six years after a California woman allegedly had her ex-boyfriend’s 13-year-old daughter kidnapped, beaten, and sexually assaulted in a twisted plot to drive the girl out of the country, her eldest son has been charged with taking part in the crime. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Roque was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after a grand jury indicted him in connection with the abduction. According to authorities, Roque’s mother, Sandra Garcia, 47, wanted to reunite with her ex and hoped to frighten his daughters into going to live with their mother in Sweden. On Feb. 16, 2016, one of the girls got off a school bus and was ambushed by masked men who forced her into a car trunk, drove her 20 miles away and “tied her to a tree, beat her up and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene,” the sheriff said. Police previously arrested Garcia, her younger son Mark Roque, and her cousin, Miguel Carriedo.
