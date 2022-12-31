Here’s Who Is Getting New Year’s Honors From King Charles

Read it at Associated Press
Queen guitarist Brian May will now be called Sir Brian after receiving a knighthood from King Charles. He was among 1,100 names on the New Year’s honors list, which also included miniskirt designer Mary Quant, who is now a dame, and the women of England’s winning soccer team, who were made members of the British Empire. May, who is also an animal rights activist with a doctorate in astrophysics, took the honor in stride. “Maybe a few more people will listen to me than would otherwise, you know, if it’s Sir Brian on the phone,” he told Associated Press.