Britain All Out of Arms to Give to Ukraine: Report
BATTLE FATIGUE
Britain has run out of military equipment to give to Ukraine, a U.K. military official claimed, as Kyiv’s fight against Russia shows no sign of ending anytime soon. The anonymous official commented on reports that Ben Wallace—who resigned as Britain’s defense minister last month—had asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to spend around $2.8 billion more on supporting Ukraine. According to The Telegraph, the senior military source did not think the onus should be on Britain to spend the “billions” Wallace requested. “We’ve given away just about as much as we can afford,” the official was quoted as saying. “We will continue to source equipment to provide for Ukraine, but what they need now is things like air [defense] assets and artillery ammunition and we’ve run dry on all that.” On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said fatigue over the “absurd sponsorship of the Kyiv regime” would grow.