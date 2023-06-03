CHEAT SHEET
Last Members of U.K. Child Rape Gang Get the Slammer
The final four members of a horrific clique British child sex abusers got prison sentences on Friday, according to the BBC. The full circle of pedophiles included 21 individuals of a range of ages, both men and women, who assaulted seven children ages 12 and under in what the judge in the case described as a “prolonged and sustained” manner. “The scale, depravity and deeply disturbing nature of which is unlike anything I have seen during my time,” said prosecutor Joanne Jakymec. The four sentenced Friday will join associates already sentenced to prison. Three received sentences in excess of 15 years, while the third—who cooperated with authorities—got nine years behind bars.