British Intel Claims Russian Forces Struggling Thanks to ‘Severe’ Lack of Troops

Putin’s war machine is struggling to “sustain effective offensive combat power” in Ukraine, according to a British military intelligence report released Tuesday. The report says the problem is likely to become “increasingly acute” as the Kremlin deals with “severe under-manning” in its invading forces at the same time as a “dilemma between deploying reserves to the Donbas or defending against Ukrainian counterattacks in the southwestern Kherson sector.” The assessment concludes: “While Russia may still make further territorial gains, their operational tempo and rate of advance is likely to be very slow without a significant operational pause for reorganization and refit.”